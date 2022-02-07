3,410 bags of wheat seized in drive against smuggling, CS told

LAHORE:The authorities are continuing the administrative measures to curb the smuggling of wheat and urea fertilizer and seized at check posts in Mianwali and Bhakkar around 3,410 bags of wheat that were being illegally shipped out of the province.

These details were shared at a briefing during a video-link meeting of divisional commissioners and deputy commissioners chaired by Chief Secretary Punjab Kamran Ali Afzal at Civil Secretariat.

The meeting reviewed the prices of essential commodities, steps to prevent smuggling and public welfare initiatives. The chief secretary directed the deputy commissioners to keep a close watch on the movement of wheat and fertilizer in the border districts and continue monitoring the supply chain of fertilizers. He also asked the officers to take stern action against the fertilizer dealers involved in hoarding and profiteering. He said that those involve in fleecing consumers by creating artificial price-hike deserve no leniency.

The chief secretary also issued instructions regarding strict implementation of restriction of one-dish and timings in wedding ceremonies. He said that in case of violation, action should be taken without any discrimination as per the Marriage Act. The divisional commissioners gave a detailed briefing to the meeting through a video link. The meeting was told that to ensure availability of urea fertilizer at fixed rate, sale points had been established at union council level throughout the province. Around 258 open manholes in Rawalpindi Division, 936 in Gujranwala, 948 in Sargodha, 738 in Multan Division and 1,042 in Lahore have been covered o far. The administrative secretaries of different departments, including food, agriculture, and industries, Additional IG Special Branch and officers concerned attended the meeting.

REAP extends help to govt in research, model farming: Rice Exporters Association of Pakistan (REAP) has extended its cooperation to the Punjab government for research and model farming in the agriculture sector.

This offer was made in a meeting held between Chief Secretary Kamran Ali Afzal and REAP’s delegation led by Chairman Ali Hasaam Asghar here Sunday. Other members of delegation included Ch Samiullah Naeem, Kashif Rehman, Mian Wahab and Faisal Jehangir, while Secretary Agriculture Asad-ur-Rehman Gillani was also present on this occasion.

Kamran Afzal told the delegation that the Punjab government was working on providing business-friendly atmosphere so that business activities could be promoted. The provincial government was also working on farm mechanisation in order to increase production of agriculture sector, maintained.

Speaking on this occasion, Ali Hasaam said export of rice depended on agriculture sector’s production. He also appreciated the steps taken by PM Imran Khan to facilitate the exporters.