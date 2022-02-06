Ajmal Pahari: From hitman to free man

Shahnawaz alias Ajmal Pahari, who gained notoriety as a Muttahida Qaumi Movement-London’s hitman involved in scores of terrorism and murder cases in Karachi, has been discreetly released from the Central Jail Sukkur after being acquitted in all but four cases in which he has been granted bail.

Though he had been let out a few days ago, the news about his release spread after his picture with a new get-up, wearing a religious cap and sporting a beard, went viral on social media late on Friday night.

The former MQM-London activist was released from the Sukkur prison after he had secured bail in four cases and been acquitted in all the remaining cases.

A resident of Orangi Town, Pahari’s name came to light for terrorism in Karachi when he was first arrested in 1992 for his alleged involvement in 50 cases of murder, but he was later released after he had got bail in 50 cases in former president General (retd) Pervez Musharraf’s regime. The resonance of his name was also heard in the Supreme Court during a case pertaining to law and order in Karachi.

In 2010, the Rangers arrested him on charges of murdering 15 people. And in the very next two years, he was released on bail in 11 murder cases. His bail pleas were accepted in another four cases of murder; however, as soon as he got freed after spending three months in jail in public peace disturbance cases, police again apprehended him and put him behind bars. This time, he had been arrested in four murder and 12 other criminal cases.

Pahari had been in the Karachi Central Jail from 2010 to 2019 before being shifted to the Sukkur jail.

In March 2011, the Crime Investigation Department’s Anti-Extremist Cell arrested him again in New Karachi. Disclosing his arrest, then SSP CID Chaudhry Aslam had said Pahari had admitted involvement in targeted killings of more than 100 people in Karachi.

At the time of his release, Pahari looked different. His family also confirmed his release; however, he said he visited the house once. It has been reported that Pahari is currently living under the shelter of a political party.