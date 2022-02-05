 
Saturday February 05, 2022
Lahore

DSP suspended

February 05, 2022

LAHORE:IG Punjab has suspended DSP CIA Sadar Division Lahore Mian Shafqat over misconduct and inefficiency. Mian Shafqat has been directed to report at CPO immediately. Mian Shafqat was investigating heinous crimes in Lahore.

