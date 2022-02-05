Project launched to predict hazards from glacier change in Gilgit-Baltistan

Islamabad : The United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) Pakistan, Italian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, and the International Cooperation- Directorate-General for the Development Cooperation (MAECI-DGCS) formally launched the project “Glaciers & Students—A Scientific-Based Approach to Monitor Climate and Glaciers in Pakistan Mountain Regions to Support Hydrogeological Risk Prevention”.

The 1.1 million Euros project will be based in Gilgit-Baltistan to predict hazards originating from glacier change. Italian Ambassador to Pakistan, H.E. Andreas Ferrarese, and Resident Representative of UNDP Pakistan, Knut Ostby signed the agreement, at the Italian Embassy, in Islamabad today.

Representatives from the Italian Agency for Development Cooperation (AICS) were also present at the occasion. Apart from the North Pole, there is more glacial ice in Pakistan than anywhere else in the world. However, these glaciers are rapidly melting due to climate change, putting people’s lives at risk. Glaciers remain the least monitored resources in Gilgit-Baltistan due to a lack of capacities, technology, and accessibility.

Lack of information on glacial changes makes it difficult to predict hazards originating from glacier change. The overall aim of the project is to prevent risks of Glacial Lake Outburst Floods (GLOF) and hydrogeological hazards in Pakistan’s mountain areas, by establishing an evidence-based assessment and monitoring system for mountain glaciers.

The project will actively involve local universities in monitoring activities. A dedicated training and capacity-building programme will be designed for the students in order to ensure the long-term sustainability of the project. Both partners agreed that the project will contribute to the advancement of scientific research on glaciers and encourage students’ involvement in such initiatives.