Zalmi seek to break Sultans unbeaten run

KARACHI: Leaders Multan Sultans will be looking to keep their undefeated run when they face Peshawar Zalmi in their fifth-round fixture of the HBL PSL 2022 here at the National Stadium on Saturday night (today).

The match starts at 7:30pm.

Multan Sultans have been terrific in the event so far as the holders have won all their four matches and are at the summit with eight points. After beating Karachi Kings by seven wickets in their opener, Multan defeated Lahore Qalandars by five wickets, overcame Quetta Gladiators by six runs and overwhelmed Islamabad United by 20 runs.

Multan have a solid batting combination. Their opener Shan Masood is in top form. Skipper Mohammad Rizwan, after scoring two fifties in the initial two matches, fell cheaply in the next two games, once run out, but is a dangerous player if he stays out there. Sohaib Maqsood has been so far unable to convert his good starts. He needs to show some patience out there as he is a big power hitter.

Against United in their last game, Tim David and Rilee Rossouw showed their class and were the main architects behind the win. Their form has added further stability to Multan’s batting.

Khushdil Shah is in top form but he has not got ample chance to express himself. Khushdil punished Haris Rauf for three fours and one six when Multan needed 16 off the last over against Lahore in their second game which they won by five wickets.