This refers to the letter ‘Strategic ambiguity’ by Engr Bilal Ahmed (February 3). For more than 70 years, the people of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) have been oppressed by India, while the UN is busy twiddling its thumbs. Maybe in the UN’s eyes, Muslims do not have any human rights so they have decided to take their sweet time. Relying only on the UN seemed like a bad idea from the get go.

Unfortunately, we have confined the matter of Kashmir only to a few speeches on Kashmir Day. If we seriously want to liberate these people, we must act. We must make the UN take the issue seriously. For that to happen, we must first resolve our political and economic problems and be a strong and independent nation. Using words without efforts to liberate Kashmir will not suffice.

Syed Chragh Hussain Shah

Nankana Sahib