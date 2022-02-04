US allows money transfer to Afghanistan, lifts many curbs

WASHINGTON: The United States said that international banks can transfer money to Afghanistan fur humanitarian purposes and that the aid agencies can also pay the salaries of teachers and health workers in all state-run institutions.

As per the new announcement of the US, aid groups and international banks will violate no sanctions by doing so, international media reported.

This comes a week after UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres said that Afghanistan is hanging by a thread. The US Department of Treasury has said the international banks can process transactions related to humanitarian operations that include settlement, clearing, and transfer through or otherwise involving privately owned and state-owned Afghan depository institutions. In the meantime, the department permitted transactions involving the Taliban, which also include the blacklisted Haqqani Network.

Based on the permission of the US Treasury, these transactions include signing agreements to provide aid directly to the Afghan people, general aid coordination, including import, administration, and sharing the office.

The move will help for the betterment of the lives of the Afghan people and the economic situation of the country as they are going through the worst humanitarian situation on earth.