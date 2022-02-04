PAF conducts National Air Defence exercise

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Air Force (PAF) on Thursday conducted a National Air Defence exercise focusing on the integrated and synergistic employment of offensive and defensive forces.

The aim of the exercise was to enhance operational preparedness and combat readiness of the Pakistan Air Defence in near-realistic threat environment, the PAF spokesman said. Apart from the PAF’s operational assets, including fighter aircraft, surface to air missile systems, sensors, force multipliers and battle management centres, the elements of Army Air Defence were also integrated in the exercise.

The PAF Air Defence Command exercised overall command and control over all the participating Air Defence assets, the spokesman said.