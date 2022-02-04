Work on water supply scheme at Adiala Road begins

Rawalpindi : The Water and Sanitation Agency (Wasa) has started to lay down water pipelines here in different areas of Adiala Road including Kehkashan Colony, Munawar Colony, Dhama Syedan, Sanjoli Street, Bank Colony, Hill View Lane, Sadiq Town, Jarahi, and Janjua Town to provide pure drinking water round the clock at the cost of Rs400 million The concerned civic body has also introduced a new ‘Water Meter System’ to provide pure drinking water round the clock to public.

The thickly populated Adiala Road has been deprived of water supply schemes and the underground water is not available in the locality. On the other hand, the tanker mafia has been looting the public with both hands and selling a tanker at Rs1600-Rs2000.

The Wasa has already introduced the ‘Water Meter System’ in 24 villages in Rawalpindi Division which has proved to be very successful. The ‘Water Meter System’ is the best way to stop the wastage of water. Consumers would get pure drinking water through the ‘Water Meter System’. T

The Punjab government has released Rs300 million out of the total cost of Rs400 million to provide 24-hours pure drinking water in the areas of Adiala Road. The Adiala Road is the most neglected area where there was not a single drop of supply water. But, WASA engineers have done a miracle to provide pure drinking water to the residents of Adiala Road. Wasa has also purchased more than 40000 feet of pipelines to lay down in all areas. The concerned authority has completed installations of four tube wells out of a total of nine tube wells here at Gorakhpur to supply water to more than 30,000 residents of different areas of Adiala Road.

Wasa officials said that they would install nine tube wells at Gorakhpur. “Four tube wells are functioning while installation work of other tube wells is still going on. WASA is establishing two underground tanks and two OHR tanks here at Shahpur. Underground tanks will have the capacity of 500,000 gallons drinking water per day while the height of OHR tanks will be around 70-feet,” the official said.

The engineering staff of WASA also said that they will provide 500,000 gallons of water to 30,000 residents every day. “We will provide them pure drinking water round the clock but with installations of ‘Water Meters.’ We are going to install ‘Water Meters’ in every house only to avoid wastage of water,” the officials said. “Wasa will install ‘Water Meters’ on its own to monitor the water consumption and control its wastage,” the official claimed. They also said that consumers will pay nominal bills per house in a month. They said that we have purchased a 36,000-feet (9-kilometer) long pipe to lay it in all areas.

Wasa Managing Director Raja Shaukat Mehmood told ‘The News’ that they have purchased water pipelines for all areas in Adiala Road. The residents of Adiala Road would get pure drinking water very soon. “We have introduced ‘Water Meter System’ to stop wastage of water,” he claimed. Consumers would pay nominal bills and get pure drinking water, he assured. He also said that they have already introduced the ‘Water Meter System’ in 24 villages of the Rawalpindi division which was successfully continued. “We would complete this project before the set timeframe,” he hoped.