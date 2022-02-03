Sarfaraz takes dig at Butt

KARACHI: Quetta Gladiators skipper Sarfaraz Ahmed on Wednesday took a dig at former Pakistan captain Salman Butt.

Sarfaraz, also a former Pakistan captain, took to Twitter on Wednesday and wrote that a player who sold his country while on duty should not lecture others on morality and intention.

“Pakistan ko on duty beachne wala fixer jub niyat pe bhashan dega phir to Allah he Hafiz hai [If those who sold Pakistan lecture us on integrity, only God can save us],” Sarfaraz tweeted.

Butt had said that Sarfaraz should concentrate on his own performance because he has been traveling with Pakistan team as a second stumper for the last one and a half years.

“Leave other players relaxed. They will take care of their own performances,” Butt said on his YouTube channel.

“What he is doing is not developing a good thinking for himself as he faces criticism. The way he reacts, the way he talks, in fact, he does not talk but he shouts,” Butt said of Sarfaraz.

“He is not consulting any player but he is imposing his decisions. In the previous game Naseem Shah asked him for a fielder, he hinted that he has to take the fielder. You cannot do that,” Butt said.

“If you are everything, you should reply. Last season too you lost. Team must have been formed through your input,” Butt said.