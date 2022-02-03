Rising from ashes

This refers to the article ‘Sindh: solidarity and struggle’ by Khurram Ali (January 29). The writer has rightly claimed that if things in Karachi go on as they are, people will have to face tough times and violence in the upcoming years. Injustice is once more becoming rife and people are struggling to fulfil their most basic needs. It is, however, heartening to note that a new political awareness is spreading in Karachi and its citizens. People – especially young people – are joining hands regardless of their castes or religions, and it seems that their goal is simply to speak up against the many injustices in society, such as the demolitions of the houses along the Gujjar and Orangi nullahs in Karachi. One thinks that nothing but unity among people can help the country. It must be remembered that it is not simply the responsibility of citizens to fight for what is right. The government too is responsible to do right by the people of this country. If it fails to do that, growing injustice and its effects may destroy us completely.

Muhammad Nawaz

Mari Abad