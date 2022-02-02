 
close
Wednesday February 02, 2022
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
National

Money laundering case: Shehbaz, Hamza interim bail extended

February 02, 2022

LAHORE: A Special Court Central on Tuesday extended interim bail of Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif and Leader of the Opposition in the Punjab Assembly Hamza Shehbaz till February 10 in the alleged money-laundering case.

Comments