Wednesday February 02, 2022
World

SL arrests 21 Indians

By AFP
February 02, 2022

Colombo: Sri Lanka’s navy on Tuesday said it had arrested 21 Indian fishermen after a confrontation with two trawlers poaching in the island’s territorial waters. A fast attack craft was damaged in the clashes on Monday night, the navy said in a statement, without giving further details.

