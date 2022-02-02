RDA gets new director general

Rawalpindi: The newly appointed Rawalpindi Commissioner Noor-ul-Amin Mengal has assumed the charge as Director General (DG), Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA), here on Tuesday.

After assuming the charge as DG Rawalpindi Development Authority, Noor-ul-Amin Mengal has ordered to start mega projects in the city. The work on Ring Road Project and Kutcherry Chowk projects would start very soon, he said. He has directed the concerned authorities to finalise the plans of these projects. The development projects in the city would start on a priority basis, he assured.

The welfare of the public should be the first and foremost duty of all government officers, he warned.

He has also ordered the holding of weekly briefings on all development schemes. He said that illegal construction and illegal housing schemes would not be tolerated at any cost.

Director Admin and Finance RDA Asif Mehmood Janjua and other RDA officers welcomed the newly appointed DG RDA.

On the other hand, newly appointed Deputy Commissioner (DC) Tahir Farooq during an ‘Open Kutcherry’ held here in Rawalpindi Tehsil resolved 132 revenue-related complaints on the spot.