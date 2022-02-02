This refers to the editorial, ‘Legal reforms’ (January 29). One agrees with the editorial’s claim that the incumbent government has been trying to improve the devastated judicial system of the country. The prime minister is quite optimistic that the changes will benefit people. However, as the editorial points out, the government’s failure to bring all stakeholders on board will – and already has – become a problem.

The government should certainly discuss any planned or proposed reforms with all relevant authorities before taking any action. The Supreme Court Bar Association’s (SCBA’s) approval and support for the government’s planned reforms are imperative for the success and smooth carrying out of these reforms.

Hina Morio

Larkana