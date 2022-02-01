 
Tuesday February 01, 2022
National

Abducted sisters recovered

February 01, 2022

LAHORE: Two sisters abducted from Okara were recovered in Lorry Adda police area here on Monday. The girls told the police that an unidentified woman intoxicated them and took them to Lahore. An abduction case was registered in Okara against unidentified suspects.

