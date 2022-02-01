Two traffic cops martyred in Hangu attack

HANGU: Unidentified motorcyclists martyred two traffic officials at the main Doaba bazaar in Thall tehsil in an apparent target-killing incident here on Monday, an official said.

District Police Officer of Hangu Ikramullah Khan said that two officials Spinzar and Aieen Hussain were regulating traffic at a busy chowk in Doaba bazaar when armed motorcyclists opened fire on them.

The official said that the two traffic policemen sustained multiple bullet injuries in the firing. The accused managed to escape after the attack. He said the injured were rushed to a hospital in critical condition, but they succumbed to injuries.

Ikramullah said that a search operation was launched after the attack. He said the police had started an investigation into the killings. The official hoped the accused would soon be brought to justice.