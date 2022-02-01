Northern, KP, Southern Punjab win matches in National U13

LAHORE: Northern, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Southern Punjab won their matches on Monday in the National U13 One-Day Tournament (30 overs) in Karachi.

Northern, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Southern Punjab defeated Balochistan, Central Punjab and Sindh, respectively. At the UBL Sports Complex, Balochistan U13 were sent packing for 97 (21.2 overs) by Northern U13 who reached the target for the loss of three wickets in 16.5 overs. For Northern, AbuBakar Minhas picked four wickets, while Malik Mohammad Khizar scored an unbeaten 29.

Over at the KCCA Stadium, Sindh U13 managed to score 137 for nine in their 30 overs against Southern Punjab U13. Sindh’s Mohammad Azan top-scored with an unbeaten 63. Southern Punjab U13 reached the target in the 24th over for the loss of four wickets. Mohammad Umar returned undefeated on 63 for the winning team.

In the third fixture, an all-round performance from Central Punjab’s Taj Mohammad went in vain as Khyber Pakhtunkhwa U13 defeated Central Punjab U13 by 10 runs at the NBP Sports Complex.

Batting first, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa scored 131 for seven in their allotted 30 0vers. Mohammad Zahid top-scored with 43, while Asad Naeem and Taj picked two wickets apiece for Central Punjab. In return, Central Punjab managed to score 121 for eight in 30 overs. Taj coming to bat at number eight scored an unbeaten 53 off 52, hitting eight fours. Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Junaid Khan Khalil bagged four wickets for 15, while Akbar Ali took two for 27.