Action recommended against court police SP over prime suspect’s escape

Sindh Police Security Division chief DIG Maqsood Ahmed, taking serious notice of negligence on the part of the superintendent of police (SP) of the court police, has transferred him from the post and submitted a misconduct report to the departmental heads for taking action over the escape of the prime suspect in the Dua Mangi kidnapping case.

Officials said on Monday action had been taken after several court police officials werew found negligent, due to which the prime suspect managed to escape. They said DIG Ahmed submitted in the report that on January 27, suspect Zohaib Qureshi, son of Mumtaz Ali Qureshi, escaped due to negligence and irresponsibility of court police officials.

Two court police officials have been arrested and an FIR has been lodged against them at the Ferozabad police station. Officials said SI Qamar Uddin, inchargc of the city court lockup, was also involved and had been handed over to the Ferozabad SHO for questioning. The negligent officials -- SI Qamar Uddin, Head Constable Naveed Khan and Police Constable Habib Zafar -- have been placed under suspension.

Dua Mangi, was kidnapped in Defence on November 30, 2019, and she was released after the payment of ransom money. Zohaib Qureshi was arrested on March 18, 2020, by a special police team. He was also involved in kidnapping Bisma Salim in Defence. Moreover, 17 FIRs in various police stations have been lodged against him and he has been standing trial.

Six other suspects had escaped from police custody during SP Azam’s posting as SP court police. “Keeping in view the above facts, negligence and lack of command of Azam Durrani as SP Court Police is evident. In the light of above, strict departmental action is recommended to be taken against SP Azam Duranni and departmental enquiry to be initiated against him.”