Two dacoits killed in Gojra police encounter

TOBA TEK SINGH: Two dacoits were killed in an encounter with Gojra police here on Sunday. The two dacoits - Attiq of Gojra and Awais Pahlwan of Chichawatni - were on physical remand and the police were taking them to recover the booty on their pointation when four unidentified motorcyclists opened fire on the police van.

The police also retaliated. As a result, the two dacoits were killed on the spot while the attackers managed to escape. Meanwhile, district police spokesperson Attaullah claimed that both robbers were killed by the firing of their accomplices.

He added that the killed dacoits were wanted in a number of robberies by different police stations. He said that raids were being conducted to arrest the fleeing attackers.