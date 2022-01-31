Moeen Ali helps England level T20I series against WI

BRIDGETOWN: England stand-in skipper Moeen Ali smashed a blistering half-century and picked up two key wickets in the West Indies chase as his side squared the five-match Twenty20 series at 2-2 with a 34-run victory in the fourth game in Bridgetown.
Moeen (63), who was filling in for the injured Eoin Morgan, powered England to 193-6 on a slowish wicket at the Kensington Oval after some fine early work from Jason Roy (52) and James Vince (34).
The left-hander was particularly severe on Jason Holder (3-44), hitting the seamer for four consecutive sixes in the 18th over as he raced to his fifty in 23 balls.
“We started well at the top and finished really well. This is exactly what we want - to put the bowlers under pressure... I went from not being able to hit the ball and then a couple of shots, you get the momentum and you keep going,” said Moeen.
Brandon King (26) and Kyle Mayers (40) gave the hosts a fast start but the Windies momentum was halted by Moeen (2-28), who removed both openers before a wicket apiece for fellow spinners Adil Rashid (1-28) and Liam Livingstone (1-18) helped England home.
“It was a game of two halves. It spun in the night but did not do much when we were bowling,” said West Indies captain Kieron Pollard.
“We let it slip towards the back end. That’s the nature of T20 cricket, it takes only a couple of balls or hits to take the game away. They got the extra 20 runs to put the game beyond us.”
Score Board
West Indies won the toss
England Innings
Roy c †Pooran b Pollard 52
Banton c Mayers b Holder 4
Vince c Mayers b Hosein 34
Moeen (c) c Shepherd b Holder 63
Liam c King b Shepherd 16
Billings† not out 13
Salt c King b Holder 0
Jordan not out 0
Extras: (b 1, lb 2, w 8) 11
Total: (20 Ov, RR: 9.65) 193/6
Did not bat: Adil Rashid, Tymal Mills, Reece Topley
Fall: 1-8, 1.6 ov 2-93, 11.3 ov 3-97, 12.3 ov 4-162, 18.1 ov 5-180, 19.1 ov 6-181, 19.3 ov
Bowling: Sheldon Cottrell 4-0-34-0 Jason Holder 4-0-44-3 Romario Shepherd 3-0-40-1 Dominic Drakes 2-0-26-0 Akeal Hosein 3-0-23-1 Kieron Pollard 4-0-23-1
West indies Innings ( Target: 194 runs)
King c Salt b Ali 26
Mayers c Jordan b Ali 40
Pooran† c Roy b Livingstone 22
Powell b Rashid 5
Holder c Jordan b Topley 36
Pollard (c) not out 18
Bravo not out 3
Extras: (b 4, w 5) 9
Total: (20 Ov, RR: 7.95) 159/5
Did not bat: Romario Shepherd, Dominic Drakes, Akeal Hosein, Sheldon Cottrell
Fall: 1-64, 7.2 ov 2-69, 9.1 ov 3-78, 10.4 ov 4-97, 13.3 ov 5-144, 17.2 ov
Bowling: Reece Topley 4-0-21-1 Moeen Ali 4-0-28-2 Tymal Mills 2-0-30-0 Chris Jordan 4-0-30-0 Adil Rashid 4-0-28-1 Liam Livingstone 2-0-18-1
Result: England won by 34 runs
Man of the Match: Moeen Ali (ENG)
Umpires: Leslie Reifer, Patrick Gustard
LONDON: Colombian international winger Luis Diaz signed for Premier League side Liverpool on Sunday from Portuguese...
ISLAMABAD: Pakistan teenage students put their share in making the Beijing Winter Olympics a memorable event by...
LAHORE: Bilal Asim and Haider Ali Rizwan reached the boys U-16 final of the Millat Tractors Junior Tennis...
Multan Sultans are in terrific form, having upstaged both Karachi Kings and Lahore Qalandars in their initial two...
MELBOURNE: Top seeds Barbora Krejcikova and Katerina Siniakova won their fourth Grand Slam Sunday, sweeping to the...
KARACHI: Quetta Gladiators have their mentor back as the former West Indies batting guru Viv Richards arrived here on...
Comments