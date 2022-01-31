Wasa launches sanitation campaign

LAHORE:On the directions of Chief Minister Usman Buzdar, Water and Sanitation Agency (Wasa) has launched a sanitation campaign, “Maah-e-Safai”.

Giving details of the campaign, Wasa Deputy Managing Director Ghafran Ahmed said the campaign’s motive was to improve service delivery by giving special emphasis on prompt placement of missing manhole covers, de-silting of sewers and drains and redressal of public complaints in minimum possible time.

He said Wasa field formations were already passed strict directions to ensure that no manhole was left uncovered in Wasa jurisdiction. He added that a consolidated report in this regard will be uploaded daily on the dashboard of Punjab Municipal Development Fund Company.

The second part of the campaign was de-silting of sewers and drains in a month period (28-01-2022 to 28-02-2022) for which a detailed plan was issued.

He said as per the plan, sewer lines of 139.62 km and drains of length 19.113 km will be cleared during this month long campaign. He said 14.83 km and 2.72 km of drains will be cleared in Ravi Town, sewer lines of 14.69 km will be cleared in Shalimar Town, sewer lines of 19.16 km and drains of 5.78 km of length will be cleared in Aziz Bhatti and Wahgah Town.

In Ganj Buksh Town, sewer lines of 25.35 km and drains of length 1.723 km will be cleared, in Gulberg Town sewer lines of 28.08 km and drains of length 5.52 km will be cleaned, in Nishter Town sewer line of 9.97 km and drains of 2.01 km will be cleared, in Allama Iqbal Town sewer lines of 20.31 km and drains of 1.36 km will be cleared and in Jubilee Town sewer lines of 7.23 km will be cleaned.

De-silting activities along with pictorial evidence will be uploaded on the dashboard of Punjab Municipal Development Fund Company on daily basis.

Talking about the third part of the campaign, the DMD said that redressal of public complaints was the most important segment of this campaign. He said presently complaints were being received on daily basis from different sources such as Pakistan Citizens’ Portal (PCP), Karkardagi App, Dengue Virus Report (DVR), Wasa Helpline, 1334, Wasa WhatsApp 0334-1334470, WASA Mobile App, Wasa Website and Social Media (facebook, twitter, etc).

He said excellent service delivery was the core agenda of the campaign and every director has been directed to resolve citizen’s complaints and update the status of every complaint on dashboards concerned.