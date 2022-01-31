 
close
Monday January 31, 2022
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
World

Greek vote

By AFP
January 31, 2022

Athens: Greece’s conservative government on Sunday faced a censure vote in parliament over its handling of a snowstorm that buried a key Athens motorway and left thousands without electricity for days. The motion was brought forward by main opposition leader Alexis Tsipras, but will not likely pass since the government of Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis is set to secure at least 157 votes in the 300-seat parliament.

Comments