Greek vote

Athens: Greece’s conservative government on Sunday faced a censure vote in parliament over its handling of a snowstorm that buried a key Athens motorway and left thousands without electricity for days. The motion was brought forward by main opposition leader Alexis Tsipras, but will not likely pass since the government of Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis is set to secure at least 157 votes in the 300-seat parliament.
La Paz: A bus in Bolivia tumbled 400 meters into a ravine on Sunday, killing at least 11 people, authorities said....
BAGHDAD: Iraqi Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein have been tested positive for Covid-19, but "is recovering and will...
PARIS: French President Emmanuel Macron stressed the "need to accelerate" efforts to achieve progress in the Iranian...
Berlin: At least three people died and several were injured as violent winds uprooted trees and caused travel chaos in...
Seoul: North Korea on Sunday tested its most powerful missile since 2017, ramping up the firepower for its...
London: Britain will unveil new sanctions legislation next week to hit "a much wider variety" of Russian economic...
