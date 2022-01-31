Six injured in water tank explosion

Six people suffered burn injuries on Sunday following an explosion due to gas leakage in the Ghazi Goth area within the limits of the Sacchal police station.

The blast took place at an underground water tank. Police and rescue workers reached the property and transported the injured persons to the burns ward of the Civil Hospital, Karachi. Police said two men, Ghulam Mustafa and Ahmed Noor, had called some workers to clean the water tank. They added that when one of the workers lit a match stick, it resulted in explosion due to the accumulation of combustible gases in the tank. The injured persons included Mustafa, Noor and four labourers, Mujhtaba, Abid Hassan, Jumman Noor and Muhammad Jumman.