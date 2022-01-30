Commissioner reviews spring festival preparations

LAHORE : Commissioner Lahore Division Capt (retd) Usman Younis has said that spring festivals starting from February 24 will be celebrated under strict observance of corona-related standard operating procedures (SOPs) and security measures.

He was chairing a meeting on spring festival arrangements here on Saturday. Deputy Commissioner (DC) Umar Sher Chattha, Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) Director General Jawad Ahmad Qureshi and other officers were attended the meeting.

The commissioner reviewed the preparation on the spring festival which will start from February 24 to March 23. It was briefed during the meeting that Sufi Night, Spring Poetry, Art Competitions, Exhibitions, Storytelling and other Programmes will be arranged during the festival and entry of people will be free in all parks during the festival.

The meeting was briefed that beautification and green horticulture work to be done at Saggian and other interchanges of Lahore Ring Road in the city in connection with Spring Festival. The city will be decorated with lights and flowers during festival. The commissioner directed the PHA to organised the spring festival with colourful programmes. The instructions and restrictions laid down by the health department should be kept in mind during the festival, commissioner added.

DC inspects prices of commodities: Deputy Commissioner Lahore Umar Sher Chatha reviewed the prices and quality of essential commodities including flour and sugar during an inspection at a departmental store at MAO Collage Chowk, here on Friday. He also reviewed the implementation of government rates and checked rate list at main counter. Sugar was being sold at Rs 90 per kg.

He directed the store management to maintain DC counter properly to facilitate the people and ensure the sale of essential commodities at government announced rates.

The DC directed all Assistant Commissioners and Price Control Magistrates to go out in the field and monitor the prices of edibles.

He directed to take strict action against profiteering and overcharging.

Meanwhile, Assistant Commissioner City Fizan Ahmed arrested a shopkeeper for overcharging at Samnabad area and imposed Rs 30,000 fine on fruits and vegetables shops in the area for profiteering. AC Model Town Zeeshan Nadeem arrested five shop owners for having building materials laying on the road side at Faisal Town which causing encouragements.