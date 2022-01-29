RWMC, Wasa launch cleanliness campaign

Rawalpindi : On the directions of Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar, the Water and Sanitation Agency (Wasa) has started a ‘cleanliness campaign’ here on Friday.

The Water and Sanitation Agency (Wasa) has appealed to the citizens to point out the thieves who were stealing manhole covers from city areas.

The concerned civic body has started covering open manholes, renovation of sewerage system, and removing garbage from sewerage lines and nullahs by utilising heavy machinery for this purpose. The civic body has started the work from Satellite Town C-Block, Commercial Market areas where Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA)/Wasa, Vice Chairman Haroon Kamal Hashmi, and Wasa Managing Director Raja Shaukat were present on the occasion.

Speaking on the occasion, Wasa Managing Director Raja Shaukat said that they were working on the vision of Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar. He said that we have already covered all manholes in the city areas.

He said that the Punjab government has directed us to provide services to the public within 24-hours. “Punjab government has introduced an app where a common citizen can easily upload his problem, and the complaint will be forwarded to the respective department for its solution immediately," he said.

He said that Wasa has several water bowzers to provide drinking water to all areas in the city. RDA/Wasa vice-chairman said that the Punjab government wanted to provide every facility to the public at their doorstep. We have formed special teams for this purpose and have provided them modern equipment like helmets, long shoes, torches, oxygen mask, gloves, safety belts, etc., he said.

Meanwhile, the Rawalpindi Waste Management Company (RWMC) on Friday launched a clean-up operation and awareness campaign in the city and its tehsils on the occasion of February cleaning by the Punjab Local Government Department, says a press release.

Construction debris and drains were cleaned and lime was also sprayed. These union councils include UC 1, 13, 16, 26 and 74. The operation involved 125 mini dumpers, 39 compactors, 4 arm rolls, 4 tractor loaders, two tractor trolleys, two JCs. P front end loader and two dumpers were used, this operation will continue in these union councils today, similarly containers were repaired on the first day in union councils 1, 74, mechanical sweeping of about 100 km area of city roads was done, same mechanical washing of about 20 km area of roads was done along with washing of commercial area.

In this process three mechanical sweepers, two road washers and two water bouzzer were used.

MD Rawalpindi Waste Management Company visits the city to inspect cleanliness, communication team in door-to-door awareness campaign, meeting with the citizens and getting their views and suggestions regarding cleanliness, also distributed pamphlets.

MD appealed to the vendors to ensure cleanliness in the market awareness campaign and distributed pamphlets, social mobilisation of Rawalpindi Waste Management Company.

The communication team met the imams regarding the awareness campaign in the mosques on the occasion of Friday and appealed to them to spread the message of cleanliness among the worshipers through their speeches. After the Friday prayers, pamphlets were distributed among the worshipers. Lime has been sprayed along with cleaning around; metro bus stations have been cleaned.