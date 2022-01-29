Sultans seek to continue winning run in Qalandars game today

KARACHI: Buoyed up by a super seven-wicket win in their opener against Karachi Kings on Thursday, holders Multan Sultans will take on Lahore Qalandars in their second round fixture of the HBL PSL 2022 here at the National Stadium on Saturday (today).

So far, nine matches have been played between the two sides in the PSL history with Multan winning five and Lahore claiming victories in four encounters. Here at the National Stadium, three matches have been held between the two sides with Multan securing two victories and tasting one defeat.

Last season, both matches were won by Multan who went on to become champions in Abu Dhabi. Multan, on Thursday, did extremely well against Kings in their opener and they will be looking to carry the same momentum while going into their clash against Qalandars.

Skipper Mohammad Rizwan once again proved to be the key for Multan as his side rode on his unbeaten 52 to chase the 125-run target against Kings with ten balls to spare after losing three wickets.

Besides Rizwan, Sohaib Maqsood and Shan Masood also looked in elegant touch. Shan played a few effortless strokes with sheer timing and these positive batting aspects will certainly benefit Multan against Qalandars and in future matches.

It will be seen how the pitch is but on Thursday the track was a bit slow and batsmen had to struggle a lot.

Multan’s Imran Tahir rang an alarm bell for the opposition with his superb bowling against Kings. And he is expected to create cracks in Qalandars’ batting. Shahnawaz Dahani also was seen in fine element and is expected to bowl well against Qalandars.

Qalandars, on the other hand, have some big names in their side and it would not be an easy job for Multan to unsettle them as they did Kings in their opener.