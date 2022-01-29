Hodge-podge

Prime minister Imran Khan has demanded an explanation from the federal interior secretary, chief secretary of Sindh, and IG, Sindh as to why such harsh action was taken against the MQM rally in Karachi. In a tweet he resolved to punish those who were responsible for using force. It is evident that the concerned officers face a dual command that gave them conflicting orders.
The three basic principles of management – unity of command, unity of direction, and tenure – are not followed by the PTI when making appointments. Frequent transfers and short tenures demoralise and demotivate officers. The centre should coordinate with provincial governments rather than with bureaucrats who are already caught between two bosses sitting on opposite poles.
Dr Najeeb A Khan
Islamabad
