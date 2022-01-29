Second phase of LG election: PTI starts receiving applications for tickets

MANSEHRA: The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Hazara chapter has started receiving applications for tickets from aspirants to run for various slots in the second phase of the local government elections.
“We have received around 100 applications from the ones seeking the PTI tickets for the tehsil mayor’s offices,” federal parliamentary secretary and PTI coordinator in Hazara Salah Mohammad Khan told reporters on Friday.
Prime Minister Imran Khan nominated Salah Mohammad as PTI coordinator for Hazara division following the dissolution of party organisations.
Salah Mohammad did not rule out seat adjustments with other political parties, including the Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl. However, he hastened to add that neither any political party had approached them for the seat adjustment nor the PTI had done so. He said strong aspirants could be considered even if they were the close relatives of the party legislators.
