Shehbaz, Hamza granted interim bail till Feb 1

LAHORE: A special court on Thursday granted interim bail to Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif and Leader of the Opposition in the Punjab Assembly Hamza Shehbaz till February 1.
The court granted bail to the accused, involved in a money-laundering case, on submission of surety bonds of Rs 200000 each. The above case was transferred from a banking court to the special court central. Hamza appeared before the court while the lawyers informed the court that Shehbaz was present outside in a vehicle and could not appear due to COVID illness and public safety. The court, hearing the lawyers, granted an exemption to Shehbaz from appearing before the court.
