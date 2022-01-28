WhatsApp transactions launched

KARACHI: NBP Funds Management Limited launched a service that would enable its clients to conduct transactions through WhatsApp, a statement said on Thursday.
The service also aims to helping the customers to keep track of their account balance, daily fund prices, account statements, speak to an agent, receive their tax certificates, make use of the value-added services, and stay updated on new products and services offered by NBP Funds.
Using its WhatsApp self-service portal that is approved by Securities & Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP), investors can invest and redeem their money anytime at their convenience.
According to NBP Funds, the service is in line with its mission to offer convenient services to its clients and to give them full control of their investments. Investors can avail the service free of cost by starting a chat by sending NBP Funds on its official WhatsApp number 92-21-111-111-632.
