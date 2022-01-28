 
Friday January 28, 2022
US hospital refuses to perform surgery on patient not vaccinated

By AFP
January 28, 2022
Boston: A hospital in Boston refused to perform a heart transplant on a patient who had not been vaccinated for Covid-19, US television media reported on Thursday.

A spokeswoman for Brigham and Women’s Hospital confirmed in a statement to AFP that vaccination against the coronavirus is "required" for organ transplant recipients there.

