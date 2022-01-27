Six bodies of fishermen recovered, six still missing

SUKKUR: As many as six bodies of fishermen have been recovered after their boat capsized near Hajamro area, some 40 nautical miles away from Ketty Bandar.Reports said navy personnel, police and district administration were engaged in searching for the missing fishermen. The Pakistan Navy personnel set up a camp at Hajamro Creek, where the boats had capsized. The deceased were identified as Ghaos Rahman, Kamran, Abdul Rehman and Noorul Islam. Meanwhile, all the boats were directed to anchor at Ketty Bandar and fishing activities were temporarily suspended in the sea due to the incident.