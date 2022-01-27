31,000 saplings planted across Margalla

Islamabad : The first spree of plantation with planting 31,000 saplings of various environment friendly species around the Margalla Block has been completed by MOL Pakistan Oil and Gas Company B.V., under its corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives, says a press release.

To mark this achievement, MOL Pakistan hosted a simple ceremony at the location where Farzana Altaf Shah, director general - Pakistan Environment Protection Agency (Pak-EPA) planted 31,000th sapling which was of pine.

On the ocassion, Ms Shah said, “The mandate of this agency is to protect human health and the environment by writing and enforcing regulation and we have gone miles for this mandate. We are glad that private entities like MOL Pakistan have become a partner in our cause for a healthier and cleaner Pakistan”.

In his message Ali Murtaza Abbas - MOL Group Regional Vice President for Middle East, Africa and Pakistan said, “Cleaner and greener Pakistan is crucial for every Pakistani. Being a responsible corporate entity, MOL Pakistan has shared this burden by successfully completing various tree plantation campaigns all across our operational areas.”