Women’s role in promoting peace vital: Ashrafi

Islamabad : Special Assistant to the Prime Minister for Religious Harmony Maulana Tahir Ashrafi said the women had a pivotal role in promoting peace, tolerance, and harmony in society.

He was addressing a seminar on "Role of Islamic Women Scholars for Creating Peace in Society" organized by the Shariah Academy of International Islamic University (IIU) on the Faisal Masjid Campus.

Maulana Tahir Ashrafi said that there are campaigns such as Islamophobia that are designed to hurt the image of Islam, women can help end such lethal and fake campaigns by disseminating the true message of Islam to the world.

He said Islam is a staunch supporter of women's rights as it has provided many prerogatives to women including inheritance and their participation in society.

"The role of mother, sister, and daughter creates a balance in society," he said.

Referring to the challenges of the hour, he said the solution to social problems lies in strengthening the relationship with Allah. He furthered that promoting tolerance in society is the solution to many problems.

Discussing the Paigham-e-Pakistan narrative, the PM's aide said the message of Paigham-e-Pakistan is based on discouraging violence, oppression, terrorism, and bigotry and at the same time it teaches interfaith harmony. He also shed light on the rights of minorities.

Speaking on the occasion, former ambassador Naila Chauhan said that women have been given the right to play their role in society by both Islam and the constitution of Pakistan.

She urged the students to focus on their destination, consider the obstacles along the way as temporary, and have their faith in Almighty Allah. On the occasion, the organizer of the seminar and Director-General Shariah Academy, Prof. Dr. Farkhanda Zia thanked the distinguished guests for attending the seminar.

She also shed light on the activities held under the banner of the Daughters of Pakistan narrative and highlighted the aims and objectives of the program, as well as the role of women in promoting peace in society.

Dr. Amna Mahmood of the Politics and IR Department of the Female Campus of the University also expressed her views during the seminar on the significant role of women in society.

In the seminar, Dr. Shagufta Omar, former head of Dawa Centre for Women, IIUI, apprised the participants about the important steps taken by the Center for peace and harmony in society. Dr. Fia Paracha, Dr. Maimona Ismail Lona, Dr. Noorin Sehar, Dr. Farhana Asim, and Dr. Asiya Tahir also spoke on the occasion.