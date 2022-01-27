Rare sight

Boris Johnson’s apology before the House of Commons on January 12 is appreciable. The British PM is alleged to have attended an indoor gathering in May 2020, when the UK was under a strict lockdown. The event sparked national outrage and Johnson was forced to apologise. Notwithstanding the question of the apology’s sincerity, it is remarkable to see people’s anger make a leader acknowledge that no one is above the law in a democratic state.

Such accountability is uncommon in our country, where gruesome violations of rules are made by those in authority without any remorse. There are separate laws for the rich and the poor in Pakistan. The leadership of this country must learn that democratic norms can only be strengthened when leaders make themselves accountable.

Abdul Basit Ranjha

Phalia