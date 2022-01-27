 
Thursday January 27, 2022
Panama Papers

By AFP
January 27, 2022
Panama Papers

Panama City: Thirty-two Panamanians will be prosecuted for alleged involvement in graft revealed by the so-called Panama Papers in 2016, the country’s justice department said on Wednesday.

The 32 defendants will be prosecuted for "the alleged commission of the crime against the economic order, in the form of money laundering, in the case known as ‘Panama Papers,’" according to a statement.

