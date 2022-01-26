Pakistan registers 12.81pc Covid positivity ratio

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan registered 12.81% national positivity ratio as another 6,357 people were tested positive for Covid-19 in the last 24 hours, the data released by the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) showed on Tuesday.

It is for the sixth consecutive day that the country’s positivity ratio remained over 10% while Karachi with 40.68% remained on top of cities. The Covid-19 situation in Islamabad also continued to rise and jumped to 22.30% with another 1,836 reported cases.

According to reliable sources, the Covid-19 cases in the private educational institutions of Rawalpindi and Islamabad were on the rise but the managements of these institutions did not want closure of their premises by hiding statistics.

The institutes where positive cases were reported are mainly located in the sectors of H series as the NCOC reported highest-ever positivity ratio for Islamabad since the start of the pandemic. Other cities with national positivity ratio in double digits include Muzaffarabad 29.41%, Peshawar 23.89%, Hyderabad 21.53%, Lahore 15.83%, Rawalpindi 12.50% and Mirpur (AJK) 10.89%.

The country recorded positivity rate of 12.81% as 6,357 new coronavirus cases were recorded after 49,595 tests were conducted across Pakistan in the last 24 hours, the NCOC's figures showed. With the detection of new cases, the overall positivity has jumped to 1.381 million, while 17 more patients have succumbed to the virus, taking the death toll to 29,122. The NCOC had already announced curbs for cities having positivity ratio above 10%, imposing ban on indoor gathering and weddings and 50% attendance of students in classes of age below 12 on the staggering days.