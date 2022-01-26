LEPCL awards debt mandate

KARACHI: Lucky Electric Power Company Limited (LEPCL) has awarded a third debt arrangement mandate to the Bank of Punjab (BOP) to raise an additional Rs5 billion working capital after the bank raised Rs7.9 billion debt financing for the company in two tranches, a statement said on Tuesday.
A ceremony took place at the head office of Lucky Cement, which was attended by top officials from both sides.
According to LEPCL, it is developing a 660MW coal-fired power plant at a project cost of $850 million. The project shall operate on Thar coal after expansion of the coal mine and help bring down the cost of Thar coal through economies of scale, it added. With the project, the company aims to contribute in bringing down the cost of electricity in the country.
KARACHI: The board and management of Hascol Petroleum Limited on Tuesday said the company had been cooperating with...
KARACHI: Honda Atlas Cars Ltd on Thursday announced a decline of 40.68 percent in profits for the quarter ended...
KARACHI: Gold rates in the local market went up by Rs300 per tola on Tuesday.According to data released by All Sindh...
LAHORE: There is a lack of ideas among businessmen and entrepreneurs, and most have been accumulating wealth through...
Tokyo: Yanita Antoko has been waiting for over a year in Indonesia to join her husband in Japan. She has her papers...
KARACHI: Terming the government’s move to impose sales tax on solar products in the minibudget inimical for the...
Comments