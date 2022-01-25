Asif Hashmi case adjourned

LAHORE:An accountability court on Monday adjourned hearing of cases against former Evacuee Trust Property Board (ETPB) Chairman Asif Hashmi by January 26. The court has sought reply from the National Accountability Bureau on an acquittal application moved by the co-accused Muhammad Ali.
The NAB had accused Hashmi of making illegal appointments in ETPB educational institutes. Moreover, ETPB’s former chairman is facing three corruption cases in National Accountability Bureau (NAB) for illegal investments of Rs985.56 million in stock exchange and making 716 illegal appointments. Besides, Hashmi is also facing a case in FIA in which he was accused of selling ETPB land to DHA at cheap rates.
