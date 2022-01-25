Over 40 IJT activists held

LAHORE:Police arrested over 40 activists of Islami Jamiat Talaba (IJT) from Punjab University New Campus here on Monday.

The Jamiat activists had gathered at PU Department of Sports and Physical Education and demanded the administration to allow their activists to sit in semester exam. A PU official said some Jamiat activists were suspended for creating law and order in recent past owing to which they were not allowed to sit in the semester exam. The student activists once again tried to create law and order over the issue and meanwhile the police arrived and took them into custody.