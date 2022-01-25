 
Tuesday January 25, 2022
20 Indian fishermen handed over to India

January 25, 2022

LAHORE:Around 20 Indian fishermen arrested over sea boundaries violation were handed over to the Indian authorities at Wagah Border as a good will gesture. They were jailed in Landhi Jail, Karachi. The prisoners were moved to Lahore through a bus arranged by Edhi Foundation. The Foundation in Lahore provided them food, Rs5,000 cash, clothes and gifts. They were later moved towards the border.

