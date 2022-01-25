20 Indian fishermen handed over to India

LAHORE:Around 20 Indian fishermen arrested over sea boundaries violation were handed over to the Indian authorities at Wagah Border as a good will gesture. They were jailed in Landhi Jail, Karachi. The prisoners were moved to Lahore through a bus arranged by Edhi Foundation. The Foundation in Lahore provided them food, Rs5,000 cash, clothes and gifts. They were later moved towards the border.
LAHORE:A family staged protest outside Lahore General Hospital and blocked Ferozepur Road for traffic owing to death...
LAHORE:A delegation of Federation of all Pakistan Universities Academic Staff Association Punjab, PUASA and GCU-ASA...
LAHORE:A 24-member delegation of under-training Assistant Superintendents of Police belonging to the 48th Common led...
LAHORE:An accountability court on Monday adjourned hearing of cases against former Evacuee Trust Property Board ...
LAHORE:Police arrested over 40 activists of Islami Jamiat Talaba from Punjab University New Campus here on Monday.The...
LAHORE:As January is marked as “Cervical Cancer Awareness Month” around the globe, Dr Tabinda Sadaf, Consultant in...
Comments