PM congratulates cricketers

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan congratulated four cricket superstars for making the country proud by winning prestigious ICC Awards.

Shaheen Shah Afridi (ICC Cricketer of the Year), Mohammad Rizwan (ICC Men’s T20 Cricketer of the Year), Babar Azam (ICC Men’s ODI Cricketer of the Year), and Fatima Sana (ICC Emerging Women’s Cricketer of the Year) have left leading contenders behind for the coveted ICC awards for 2021. In a tweet, PM said: “Congratulations to our cricket stars. You have made us proud.”