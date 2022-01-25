Health experts have instructed people to use face masks to protect them from infection-carrying droplets which are said to be the root cause of the spread of the Omicron variant of the coronavirus. It is important to understand that the air we blow out during routine activities –breathing or speaking – can transmit the virus. The situation is further worsened when such a person coughs or sneezes. These barely 2 micrometres-long droplets remain unfiltered and are breathed in. Simple face masks of good filter material can only provide limited protection against such droplets – that too in uncontaminated surroundings. The air may flow through the gaps at the edge of the masks if not closely fitted. A better option is to use N95/KN95 face masks that provide improved filtering. However, the use of surgical face masks is highly recommended if there is no alternative. This is a kind of self-defence that protects against frequent hand-to-mouth/nose contacts.

In closed spaces, indoor gatherings, crowded places, hospitals and in a damped environment, the air exchange rate is not sufficient; this is why the authorities should install a proper system at these places to filter viruses from the air. People should learn more about the behaviour of the virus and increase their protection accordingly.

Dr Intikhab Ulfat

Karachi