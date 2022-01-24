Govt reconstructing schools in Bara: MPA

BARA: Member Provincial Assembly (MPA) from Khyber tribal district Shafiq Afridi said on Sunday that the provincial government had started reconstructing the schools destroyed in the days of militancy.

He said this while addressing oath-taking ceremony of Bara Press Club in Khyber district. The lawmaker administered oath to the club office-bearers. Political leaders, journalists, traders and tribal elders were also present at the ceremony.

Shafiq Afridi said that Bara-based journalists had suffered much and several were even martyred in days when militancy was at peak. “It is the responsibility of journalists to convey the right information to the people,” he said, adding that the government would facilitate the local journalists.

He said the government wished to promote education in Bara subdivision where tribal children were deprived of the facility in various areas.

The newly elected office-bearers included president Kamran Afridi, vice-president Jehanzeb Afridi, general secretary Saqib Afridi, finance secretary Qazi Muhammad Rauf, joint Secretary Shah Nawaz and executive member Iqbal Afridi.