Govt reconstructing schools in Bara: MPA

BARA: Member Provincial Assembly (MPA) from Khyber tribal district Shafiq Afridi said on Sunday that the provincial government had started reconstructing the schools destroyed in the days of militancy.
He said this while addressing oath-taking ceremony of Bara Press Club in Khyber district. The lawmaker administered oath to the club office-bearers. Political leaders, journalists, traders and tribal elders were also present at the ceremony.
Shafiq Afridi said that Bara-based journalists had suffered much and several were even martyred in days when militancy was at peak. “It is the responsibility of journalists to convey the right information to the people,” he said, adding that the government would facilitate the local journalists.
He said the government wished to promote education in Bara subdivision where tribal children were deprived of the facility in various areas.
The newly elected office-bearers included president Kamran Afridi, vice-president Jehanzeb Afridi, general secretary Saqib Afridi, finance secretary Qazi Muhammad Rauf, joint Secretary Shah Nawaz and executive member Iqbal Afridi.
MINGORA: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz provincial head Amir Muqam on Sunday asked the Election Commission of Pakistan...
PESHAWR: The Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl on Sunday empowered the district chapters of the party to make seat adjustment...
MANSEHRA: The Kaghan Development Authority cleared the Shogran road for traffic as the upper parts of Hazara received...
PESHAWAR: The Pashto Society of the Edwardes College Peshawar announced the new eight-member cabinet for the next...
MANSEHRA: Provincial Election Commission on Sunday notified names of the returning officers and assistant returning...
PESHAWAR: Pakistan Atomic Energy Commission’s Nuclear Institute for Food and Agriculture, Peshawar, has released the...
Comments