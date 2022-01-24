There is often a lot of garbage in public parks in Rawalpindi. One fails to understand the logic behind throwing trash on the ground when dustbins are so close by. Workers clean the park every day – but to no avail. There are even boards requesting visitors to keep the area clean; some also warn of a fine of Rs500 for littering, but no one seems to care. All one can do in such a situation is to request people to give some evidence of civility.

People should mind their actions and keep the environment clean. This country is our home, and we have to live here. We can’t simply be blaming the government for everything after we fail to observe basic manners.

Anas Abdullah

Rawalpindi