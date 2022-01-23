Sindh CM seeks report of Tando Allahyar incident

SUKKUR: Taking notice of the law and order situation in Tando Allahyar, Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has directed the DIGP Hyderabad to utilise all his energies to bring the situation under control and present a report to him at the earliest.

Reports said the situation went out of control in the district after the killing of MQM-P Tando Allahyar leader Khalil-ur-Rehman alias Bholo Khanzada, who was nominated in the murder of STPP Central leader Altaf Jiskani. Khalil was murdered when he was coming to a court for hearing in Jiskani killing case.

Roads and markets in Tando Allahyar wore a deserted look as the people preferred to stay at home.

Private schools remained closed while Rangers and Police personnel were patrolling in the city. SSP Tando Allahyar Rukhsar Ahmed Khuhawar said that the FIR of setting alight Madadgar 15 office and its vehicles has been registered against the miscreants, adding the case of Khalil's murder has also been registered. He said raids are being conducted to arrest the nominated accused.