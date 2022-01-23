Four policemen booked for kidnapping youths, one held

Islamabad : Islamabad police on Saturday registered a case against four policemen and arrested one on charges of receiving Rs1 million extortion money and unlawful detention of citizens.

A citizen Irfanullah lodged a complaint with Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Muhammad Ahsan Younas during an open court that he along with his friends was heading towards Murree in a vehicle.

When they were passing by Sangjani toll plaza four persons wearing police uniform came in a car with tinted glasses, stopped their vehicle and shifted them into a flat in Sector G-15 after making them hostage with hands and feet tied.

According to complainant they were tortured and harassed by them from December 13 to 15 last year and they demanded Rs1million extortion money.

He further told the IGP that he delivered the extortion money to the accused in Peshawar through a friend to save their lives.

After receiving the money the accused on December 15 night dropped them on Kashmir Highway and fled away.

The capital police chief after taking notice of the incident tasked SP Saddar to trace the culprits.

The teams of police station Tarnol after registering an FIR started investigation into the case and succeeded to held an accused while raids were being conducted to arrest the remaining fugitives.

The IGP expressed the resolve to ensure police accountability and said there was no place for the officials which caused damage repute to the department.