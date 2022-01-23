TP cracking down on wrong parking

Islamabad : Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) taking strict action against vehicles over wrong parking for smooth flow of traffic in federal capital.
Following directions of Senior Superintendent of Police (Traffic) Mazhar Iqbal, Islamabad Traffic Police reviewed arrangements to ensure smooth flow of traffic in the city.
A large number of vehicles were fined during this campaign for involvement in wrong parking, said news release. The SSP (Traffic) directed all Zonal DSPs to ensure implementation on traffic laws through courteous attitude with citizens.
