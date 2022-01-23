Muzaffar too good for Samir

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s Muzaffar Khan knocked down Afghanistan’s Ahmad Samir in the Arabian Sea Championship professional boxing title fight at the Liaquat Gymnasium Islamabad Saturday.

Muzaffar completely dominated the fight and was even threatening to win the bout inside three rounds.

In the other exhibition fights of the day, lady boxer Fatimah Zohra was declared the winner while Aamir Masood outclassed Abdul Rehman (Kuwait) and Ajmal Pathan got the better of Gohar Ali (Afghanistan).

Earlier, Chairman Pakistan Professional Boxing League General (rtd) Ehsanul Haq thanked World Boxing Council for extending help to conduct professional fights.

“We are hosting foreigners from some leading countries and are thankful to them for turning out in numbers,” he said.

Gen (Rtd) Ehsan also thanked Inter-Service Public Relations (ISPR) and sponsors for supporting the cause.

“Pakistan youth have immense potential in boxing, wrestling, and other martial arts. What they require is consistent international exposure and support from sponsors,” he said.